More Videos

0:37 Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit

0:36 If you don't want to swim with the sharks, here are 4 public Beaufort County pools

0:38 Going to Parris Island for the fireworks? Here's 5 things you need to know

0:34 Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans

0:37 Which Lowcountry beaches are best to see the Salute From the Shore flyover? Here is the answer and a few other tips

0:37 Marine demonstrates how to hold M16-A4

0:59 These beloved Beaufort events may be canceled: here's the list

0:41 E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket on city bus

0:35 Consultant highlights Beaufort County administrator’s resume for city manager job in San Marco, Fla.

0:41 Hilton Head mom isn't a fan of her kids' early school start time

0:29 Here's a sneak peek at Beaufort County's newest animal shelter