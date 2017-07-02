DUI arrest, airlift to hospital after Fripp Island golf cart incident

A 28-year-old Ohio man was arrested after another man was airlifted to the hospital following a golf cart incident on Fripp Island.
The Ohio man was charged with DUI and having an open container, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was held in the detention center overnight on Saturday and released on Sunday, according to the records. His bond information was not yet available on the Beaufort County court website Sunday afternoon.
The other young man fell off a golf cart at the intersection of Tarpon Boulevard and Tennis Villa Circle shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. He was unconscious in the roadway when he was found. He was airlifted to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
A deputy found the first man riding in another golf cart in the area and detained him since he had originally left the scene, according to the report. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
