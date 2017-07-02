Beaufort News

July 02, 2017 6:57 PM

DUI arrest, airlift to hospital after Fripp Island golf cart incident

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A 28-year-old Ohio man was arrested after another man was airlifted to the hospital following a golf cart incident on Fripp Island.

The Ohio man was charged with DUI and having an open container, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was held in the detention center overnight on Saturday and released on Sunday, according to the records. His bond information was not yet available on the Beaufort County court website Sunday afternoon.

The other young man fell off a golf cart at the intersection of Tarpon Boulevard and Tennis Villa Circle shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. He was unconscious in the roadway when he was found. He was airlifted to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

A deputy found the first man riding in another golf cart in the area and detained him since he had originally left the scene, according to the report. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

If you don't want to swim with the sharks, here are 4 public pools

If you don't want to swim with the sharks, here are 4 public pools 0:36

If you don't want to swim with the sharks, here are 4 public pools
Going to Parris Island for the fireworks? Here's 5 things you need to know 0:38

Going to Parris Island for the fireworks? Here's 5 things you need to know
Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans 0:34

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos