If you don't want to swim with the sharks, here are 4 public pools

There are so many public beaches for tourists and locals to enjoy while visiting Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort, but what about pools? Here are four public pools that are open to swim in for a small entrance fee if you are not staying at a hotel that has one.
1. Greene Street Outdoor Pool - This is an outdoor, seasonal pool that has a slide and a splash pad for the kids. It is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and is located behind the Charles Lind Brown Community Center at 1710 Green Street, Beaufort S.C. For more information about this location visit http://www.bcpals.com/aquatics.
2. Beaufort Indoor Pool - If you would rather visit an indoor pool that is more suited to swimming laps then you should check out the indoor pool near Beaufort High School at 35 Youmans Drive, Beaufort, S.C. on Lady’s Island. For more information about this location visit http://www.bcpals.com/aquatics.
3. Bluffton Indoor Pool - Similar to the Beaufort Indoor Pool, the pool in Bluffton is more set up to swim laps but it is located on the other side of Broad River. You can find this pool at 55 Pritchard Street, Bluffton S.C. near M.C. Riley Elementary School. To find out more information about this location visit http://www.bcpals.com/aquatics.
4. Hilton Head Island Recreation Center Pool - This pool is located near Hilton Head Island High School at 20 Wilborn Rd, Hilton Head, S.C. and is an outdoor pool that is covered with a dome during the cooler months. It is primarily set up as a lap pool for fitness. For more information about this pool check out https://www.islandreccenter.org.
