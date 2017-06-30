Man passes on restroom, uses trash can for sale in Beaufort County Family Dollar

An intoxicated man relieved himself in a trash can for sale inside a northern Beaufort County discount store Thursday, with a bathroom only feet away.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, an employee of a Family Dollar store off U.S. 17 near Gardens Corner heard the man urinating into the trash can and tried to get his attention but was ignored. When the man was finished, he continued shopping for beer, the report said.
The man was charged with public disorderly conduct.
In a separate incident at Family Dollar on Shanklin Road in Burton on Wednesday, a man told deputies he thought his truck might have been stolen from in front of the store after it was found crashed into the side of the building, a Sheriff’s Office report said.
He told a deputy he left the truck in the parking spot with the keys in the ignition while he went into the store before hearing a loud bang and finding his truck had struck the building. Surveillance video showed the truck wasn’t stolen and simply rolled out of view when the man got out of the vehicle, a deputy said in his report.
