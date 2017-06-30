Visiting a Beaufort County boat landing? Rembember to recycle

Beaufort County has installed new recycling bins for bottles and cans at various boat landings and fishing piers, according to a county news release.
The bins were paid for with a recent $10,000 grant from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the release said.
Nine bins were placed at the following locations:
▪ Alljoy Boat Landing
▪ Broad River Boat Landing
▪ C.C. Haigh, Jr. Boat Landing
▪ Cross Island Boat Landing
▪ Edgar Glenn Boat Landing
▪ Factory Creek Fishing Pier
▪ H. E. Trask, Sr. Boat Landing
▪ Parris Island Boat Landing
▪ Port Royal Boat Landing
For more information about recycling, visit http://www.bcgov.net/recycle or call 843-255-2823.
