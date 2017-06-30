Beaufort County has installed nine of these new recycling bins at boat landings and fishing piers throughout the county.
Beaufort News

June 30, 2017 11:00 AM

Visiting a Beaufort County boat landing? Rembember to recycle

Staff reports

Beaufort County has installed new recycling bins for bottles and cans at various boat landings and fishing piers, according to a county news release.

The bins were paid for with a recent $10,000 grant from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the release said.

Nine bins were placed at the following locations:

▪ Alljoy Boat Landing

▪ Broad River Boat Landing

▪ C.C. Haigh, Jr. Boat Landing

▪ Cross Island Boat Landing

▪ Edgar Glenn Boat Landing

▪ Factory Creek Fishing Pier

▪ H. E. Trask, Sr. Boat Landing

▪ Parris Island Boat Landing

▪ Port Royal Boat Landing

For more information about recycling, visit http://www.bcgov.net/recycle or call 843-255-2823.

