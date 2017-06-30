Drugs, pills and weapons found in raid near Hardeeville; three suspects arrested

Two men and one 17-year-old were charged after two homes outside of Hardeeville were raided by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department on Wednesday night.
Law enforcement officials served search warrants simultaneously on 1252 Plantation Drive and 1255 Plantation Drive around 7 p.m. and found 85.2 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of crack cocaine and 9.5 grams of marijuana between the two homes, according to a Jasper Sun Times news report.
Officers also confiscated six Ecstasy pills, 46 Hydromorphone pills, eight Hydrocodone pills, five Clonazepam pills, two Tramadol pills, two Oxycodone pills and a Xanax.
Also seized was an assault-style pistol, a shotgun, a revolver and over $2,500 in cash.
Charles Carr, 51, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Ecstasy or MDMA, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and cocaine trafficking, according to the Jasper County Detention Center. He remained in custody as of Friday morning with a bond of $125,000.
Trevier Johnson, 40, was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana, cocaine trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking a schedule 5 drug. He also remained at the detention center as of Friday morning with a $125,000 bond.
The 17 year old was charged with possession of Ecstasy or MDMA is no longer in custody at the detention center.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments