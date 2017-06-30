Traffic moves through the intersection of Sams Point Road, Brickyard Point Road and Holly Hall Road on June 5, 2017. Traffic is now flowing in a circle at the roundabout being constructed at the intersection, though work is not quite complete.
Traffic moves through the intersection of Sams Point Road, Brickyard Point Road and Holly Hall Road on June 5, 2017. Traffic is now flowing in a circle at the roundabout being constructed at the intersection, though work is not quite complete. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com
Traffic moves through the intersection of Sams Point Road, Brickyard Point Road and Holly Hall Road on June 5, 2017. Traffic is now flowing in a circle at the roundabout being constructed at the intersection, though work is not quite complete. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort News

June 30, 2017 9:07 AM

Does the Lady’s Island roundabout have you driving in circles? It’s not quite finished

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Lady’s Island drivers are now traveling in a circle at the roundabout under construction at a key intersection, but the work is not quite finished.

Traffic began to flow through the new roundabout at Sams Point Road, Brickyard Point Road and Holly Hall Road on Thursday.

Sams Point Road has been restricted to one lane entering the circle to allow crews to finish work on the concrete roundabout but will return to two lanes when the project is finished, contractor Preferred Materials said in a news release.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of August, a S.C. Department of Transportation engineer said earlier this month.

The 175-foot diameter roundabout will replace a four-way intersection where Sams Point Road narrows to one lane headed north.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Planning on going to Parris Island for the fireworks? Here's what you need to know

Planning on going to Parris Island for the fireworks? Here's what you need to know 0:38

Planning on going to Parris Island for the fireworks? Here's what you need to know
Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans 0:34

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans
5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies 0:38

5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos