Does the Lady’s Island roundabout have you driving in circles? It’s not quite finished

Lady’s Island drivers are now traveling in a circle at the roundabout under construction at a key intersection, but the work is not quite finished.
Traffic began to flow through the new roundabout at Sams Point Road, Brickyard Point Road and Holly Hall Road on Thursday.
Sams Point Road has been restricted to one lane entering the circle to allow crews to finish work on the concrete roundabout but will return to two lanes when the project is finished, contractor Preferred Materials said in a news release.
The project is expected to be finished by the end of August, a S.C. Department of Transportation engineer said earlier this month.
The 175-foot diameter roundabout will replace a four-way intersection where Sams Point Road narrows to one lane headed north.
