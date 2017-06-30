They tried to outrun Jasper County law enforcement. They didn’t get far.

Two men suspected of burglarizing a Jasper County home were caught after a chase with deputies and police officers.
Deputies of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the area of Glover Road and Grahamville around 1:30 p.m. on June 20 when a burglary in progress was reported, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
A description of the vehicle and suspects involved was given to law enforcement as they drove to the home.
While on the way, officers of the Ridgeland Police Department and an off-duty deputy made contact with the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, which led to a brief chase.
At one point, the two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away.
A K-9 unit was called in to track both men, who were located and arrested.
James Jenkins and Jason Brown were both charged with burglary.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments