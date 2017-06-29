1 injured, road blocked after 2-vehicle Burton crash

A two-vehicle wreck on Broad River Boulevard in Burton injured one person and temporarily blocked traffic Thursday afternoon.
The vehicles collided just after 5:30 p.m. near Quail Ridge Drive and Sunset Circle North, according to online South Carolina Highway Patrol traffic information.
One vehicle landed in a ditch, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage, according to Burton Fire District spokesman Dan Byrne. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
Broad River Boulevard was blocked for more than 30 minutes while the scene was cleared.
Burton Fire District also was called to a possible house fire around 5:40 p.m. at Taylor’s Rental Homes on Parris Island Gateway, Byrne said. The kitchen fire at one of the homes there was out by the time firefighters arrived.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
