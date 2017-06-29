Grilling mishap sparks fire at Lady’s Island home

A Wednesday night fire damaged a Lady’s Island home after a grilling mishap.
The fire spread quickly from a built-in grilling area on the side of a two-story Lucy Creek Drive home to the house’s siding around 8 p.m., according to Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris.
“Crews were able to deploy a hose line and pull boards from the eave of the house as well as remove portions of the grill housing to make a great stop on the fire,” Harris said. “Fortunately there was only minimal damage and no injuries.”
The homeowner called 911 right away and the house will only need minor repairs, he said.
As summer kicks into full swing and cook-outs and BBQs are more frequent, the fire district recommends making sure grills are clean and free of any build up and that any gas connections are tight, Harris said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
