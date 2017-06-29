Beaufort man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in a store aisle

A 31-year-old Beaufort man allegedly exposed himself to a female customer in a store aisle on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened inside Oakman Beauty Supply on Robert Smalls Parkway shortly before 10 a.m., according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
The woman told police the man did not speak during the incident, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said on Thursday. The woman described the man to police, and he was found and arrested a short distance from the store, Able said.
The man faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and was being held in Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon, according to online detention center records. His bond was set at $5,000 Thursday morning, according to online Beaufort County court records.
