Beaufort News

June 29, 2017 1:56 PM

Beaufort County deputies smash SUV window to free trapped infant

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to break the window of an SUV Wednesday to free an infant trapped in a hot car after a safety feature automatically turned off the engine and locked the doors.

The SUV was parked and running at a Burton family’s Mint Farm home with the air conditioning on and the baby in her seat, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. When the vehicle shut off automatically and the doors locked, the infant’s dad, who did not have another set of keys, called the police for help.

Sheriff’s Office deputies couldn’t open the doors without damaging the vehicle, and the father asked them to break the front, driver’s side window to free the baby girl, according to the report.

Burton Fire District was on the scene and examined the infant, who was unharmed.

No charges were filed.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

