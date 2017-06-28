Beaufort traffic resumes after SC 170 collision

A two-vehicle collision in Beaufort blocked one lane of Robert Smalls Parkway for approximately 55 minutes Wednesday afternoon.
Beaufort Police Department and Burton Fire District cleared the scene around 5:25 p.m. after one of the vehicles was towed away, a Beaufort County traffic camera showed.
The crash on Robert Smalls Parkway at the Parris Island Gateway intersection blocked the right eastbound lane of S.C. 170, heading straight through the intersection. The right turning lane onto U.S. 21 was not blocked.
Online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol showed the crash initially was reported at 4:30 p.m. as a collision with no injuries, but an ambulance was at the scene shortly after, the traffic camera showed.
The ambulance and one of the vehicles left the scene about 5:05 p.m., and a tow truck began loading the second vehicle, the traffic camera showed.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
