June 28, 2017 3:52 PM

Pressed-for-time truck driver hits Burton traffic light, keeps on trucking

By Joan McDonough

A tractor trailer hit a Burton traffic light around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, but the driver told a Beaufort County deputy he didn’t have time to stop.

The driver, who was hauling half of a mobile home, was pulled over on Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. He told the deputy that he knew he had hit the traffic signal. But he said his hauling permit only allowed him to transport during daylight so he had to hurry and get where he was going while it was still light, according to the report.

He told the deputy he would contact South Carolina Department of Transportation about getting the $1,000 light fixed, according to the report. The deputy will also pass the information along to the state. The driver was warned to check his routes before going out on a job and released.

