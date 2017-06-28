Shell shock! Fripp Island worker finds a pile of cooked crabs on her car

A Fripp Island Club House employee left work early Tuesday morning to find a pile of cooked crabs on her car, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The bartender’s windshield and the hood of her car got the seafood treatment between about 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., according to the report. She told deputies she suspects a young man from whom she has confiscated two fake IDs. Deputies couldn’t get in touch with him that night, according to the report.
Her unwelcome surprise came the day after she came out of work to find all of her tires to be flat, according to the report. That incident was reported to Fripp Island Security.
The crabs didn’t cause any damage to her car but did make quite a mess, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments