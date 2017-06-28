Whoops! Do you recognize this truck that damaged a Ridgeland gas station?

Ridgeland police trying to identify the driver of a Ford pickup truck that damaged a Ridgeland gas station on Sunday while towing what appears to be a tiny house.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the El Cheapo station on North Jacob Smart Boulevard, according to a Ridgeland Police Department report.
The white Ford F350 was towing an oversized Handi House that allegedly caused damage to a section of the station’s canopy over the fuel pump area.
The driver then left the area headed south on Jacob Smart Boulevard without reporting the collision.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 843-726-7530.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
