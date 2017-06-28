Ridgeland Police Department
Ridgeland Police Department

Beaufort News

June 28, 2017 12:50 PM

Whoops! Do you recognize this truck that damaged a Ridgeland gas station?

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Ridgeland police trying to identify the driver of a Ford pickup truck that damaged a Ridgeland gas station on Sunday while towing what appears to be a tiny house.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the El Cheapo station on North Jacob Smart Boulevard, according to a Ridgeland Police Department report.

The white Ford F350 was towing an oversized Handi House that allegedly caused damage to a section of the station’s canopy over the fuel pump area.

The driver then left the area headed south on Jacob Smart Boulevard without reporting the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 843-726-7530.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans 0:34

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans
Watch timelapse of this Beaufort 10-year-old sailing in Lowcountry Regatta 0:29

Watch timelapse of this Beaufort 10-year-old sailing in Lowcountry Regatta
5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies 0:38

5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos