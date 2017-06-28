The Beaufort County Accommodations Tax Board is now accepting applications from local organizations seeking grants from the two percent state accommodations tax fund.
June 28, 2017 8:43 AM

Want some A-tax money from Beaufort County for your group? Here’s how to ask for it

Staff reports newsroom@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Accommodations Tax Board is now accepting applications from local organizations for grants from the two percent state accommodations tax fund, according to a county news release.

People who stay overnight in hotels, motels, inns and vacation rentals pay two percent in addition to the statewide sales tax. That money is then used to provide money to promote tourism and fund tourism-related activities in municipalities and counties within the state.

Applications are available online at www.bcgov.net and will not be accepted if received incomplete or past the 5 p.m. Sept. 7 deadline, the release said.

Questions regarding the application process should be directed to Linda Maietta at 843-255-2297 or atax@bcgov.net.

