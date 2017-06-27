Stock
Stock

Beaufort News

June 27, 2017 4:56 PM

Heads up for this Beaufort checkpoint to kick off July 4th weekend

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A safety checkpoint is scheduled for Friday night in the City of Beaufort, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.

Police will set up from 11 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at North and Carteret streets, according to the release. They’ll focus on checking for seatbelts, driver’s licenses and vehicle registration violations to fulfill the Highway Safety Grant.

Use caution in the area and be prepared to stop for officers and halted traffic.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

