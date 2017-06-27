Stock image
Beaufort News

June 27, 2017 4:31 PM

Something central was stolen from this Beaufort home

By Joan McDonough

A central furnace unit was stolen from a Duke Street home in Beaufort over the past couple of weeks.

The $3,500 furnace was hooked up in a closed cabinet of the home last time the homeowner saw it, according to Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able.

But some time between June 12 and Monday it was disappeared, the homeowner reported to police. The home was vacant during those two weeks, Able said. There were no signs of forced entry, she said.

There are currently no suspects and the case is pending further investigation, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125

  Comments  

