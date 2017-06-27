Laser tag to escape rooms: If you think there’s not enough to do in Beaufort, it might be time to change your mind

If you’re not on the water during the summer in Beaufort, the list of things to do might seem thin.
And if the goal is to hide from the insufferable heat, your options just shrank a little more. But there are a couple of new spots that could help.
Love House Ministries recently opened a laser tag arena at its Community Bowling Center on Ribaut Road in Beaufort. And an escape room — Every Second Counts — is set to open on Lady’s Island by August.
Laser of love
A colorful door at the front of the bowling alley accesses a world new to Beaufort County.
Inside the 1,800-square-foot laser tag arena are flashing lights, glowing obstacles and murals along the wall that tell a story.
The laser tag arena is a product of Love House Ministries, which also operates the Community Bowling Center. Love House wanted another affordable family fun option for people who didn’t want to bowl, senior pastor Randy Roberts said.
Lasertron helped design the game layout. Artist John Bradley crafted the message on the walls, which includes gravestones, an apparent depiction of the Beaufort County Detention Center, churches and Bible verses.
“We are biblically based on purpose, by design, and so we wanted another way we could share the Gospel in a positive way and a wholesome way,” Roberts said. “The idea of the murals on the walls is to convey a message without necessarily being so confrontational.”
The cost is $6 per game, which Roberts said is below the industry standard. Players must be at least 42 inches tall.
Laser tag will keep the same hours as the adjacent bowling alley at 1140 Ribaut Road: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Shrouded in mystery
Escape rooms provide clues for players locked in themed rooms to allow them to solve a puzzle and “escape” before time runs out.
The concept is billed as bringing video game adventures to life and is becoming more popular. An escape room recently opened on Hilton Head Island.
Every Second Counts, the new Lady’s Island business, has teased out the plans for its rooms on its Facebook page. Themes for the rooms will include “Da Vinci Code,” “1710 Tavern” and “Area 51.”
Every Second Counts will be at 22 Sams Point Road and aims to open by the end of July or early August.
