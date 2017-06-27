Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

June 27, 2017 8:51 AM

Burton man cornered by chow mix dogs gets help, and jail time

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A Burton man called for help when he was chased by two dogs into the bed of a truck in the Roseida neighborhood early Thursday morning. When deputies arrived, he was off to jail.

The two chow mix dogs were circling a truck in the front yard of a Roseida Road home and barking at the man when Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived around 4:30 a.m., according to a report. One of the dogs stopped barking and came up to lick one of the deputies’ hands as they approached. They told the man to come down and he was detained when a deputy smelled marijuana.

The man was the subject of active warrants and allegedly had a small amount of marijuana, according to the report. He was taken to Beaufort County Detention Center and released on Sunday, online records show.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans 0:34

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans
Watch timelapse of this Beaufort 10-year-old sailing in Lowcountry Regatta 0:29

Watch timelapse of this Beaufort 10-year-old sailing in Lowcountry Regatta
5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies 0:38

5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos