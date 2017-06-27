Burton man cornered by chow mix dogs gets help, and jail time

A Burton man called for help when he was chased by two dogs into the bed of a truck in the Roseida neighborhood early Thursday morning. When deputies arrived, he was off to jail.
The two chow mix dogs were circling a truck in the front yard of a Roseida Road home and barking at the man when Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived around 4:30 a.m., according to a report. One of the dogs stopped barking and came up to lick one of the deputies’ hands as they approached. They told the man to come down and he was detained when a deputy smelled marijuana.
The man was the subject of active warrants and allegedly had a small amount of marijuana, according to the report. He was taken to Beaufort County Detention Center and released on Sunday, online records show.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
