How one woman is helping Beaufort’s Reconstruction stars not only align but shine brighter

There are more than a handful of bridges — structures of steel and concrete —that connect one part of northern Beaufort County to another. But none is more important to our history than the figurative bridge that spans the period from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement.
“What was happening in 1861 in Beaufort was unique and significant and deserves to be recognized,” said Melissa English-Rias, acting superintendent for the Southern Office of the National Park Service.
It’s up to English-Rias, here since May 1 on a 120-day project to begin the foundation document that will officially put Beaufort on the National Park Service map for its role during the Reconstruction Era. Several local sites have been designated as historically significant to the monument project, including Brick Baptist Church and Darrah Hall on St. Helena, Camp Saxton in Port Royal and the Old Beaufort Firehouse downtown. In addition to outlining the resources and operations and planning involved in the project, the document will help answer questions pertaining to the significance and purpose of these sites.
Many in Beaufort have probably heard snippets about Laura Towne at Penn Center or Rachel Crane Mather who founded a school that was later incorporated into the Technical College of the Lowcountry, two abolitionist women who helped found educational institutions for free black Lowcountry residents in the 1860’s. Some even know about the Port Royal Experiment, the federal operation that attempted to transition former slaves into free, land-owning, educated laborers and citizens of a self-sufficient community.
A native of Aiken and a history major at Lander University, English-Rias was among those who had no idea of Beaufort’s real role in Reconstruction.
“I had studied Reconstruction and knew of carpetbaggers and scalawags, of course, but nothing about Beaufort specifically,” she said.
That lack of national awareness isn’t surprising.
The Reconstruction Era isn’t always easy to talk about because of the racial and economic issues surrounding its implementation and eventual repeal. Some early history textbooks even refer to the Port Royal Experiment as a failure because of its impermanence. That description doesn’t take into account that it stood as an example not of what was, but what could have been.
And with our national monument to what went on here – good and bad – we have a chance to educate future generations and put ourselves on a national map. We have been and continue to be a lot of things to a lot of people – Lettuce City, a great place for retirement, boating and fishing mecca – but we have room for a spot as a historic site for learning about a turbulent time in American history.
As for English-Rias, this isn’t exactly her first rodeo. A recruiter for the National Park Service approached her during her senior year at Lander in 1986 to ask her if she had a car and wanted to make a little more than $5 an hour. She’s been with them ever since, and served as the project manager for the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s marches.
Much like she is doing here, she visited communities in Alabama to speak to residents directly because “that’s where the stories are.”
She hopes to uncover the same sort of oral histories and artifacts among us. Darrah Hall at Penn Center and Mitchelville on Hilton Head Island can be part of what English-Rias calls the “broader story” of Reconstruction.
“This helps tell the story of citizenship and how the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments came to be,” said English-Rias. “This is a national story.”
And we’ll have our chance to help tell it during a series of public meetings in late July. That’s when themes will emerge and stories can be told and the image of just what this monument will become can be outlined.
“Sometimes the stars have to align and people have to be ready to tell their stories,” said English-Rias. “This is what makes us America.”
