Think you’ve got bad luck with cars? Check out what this Burton driver went through

After an accident put a Burton man’s car out of commission, he borrowed his grandfather’s SUV.
Now, its been stolen, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The Virgina grandfather’s 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was parked at The Oaks at Broad River apartment complex overnight Thursday when it was stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. It was stolen between 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the report said.
The vehicle was worth about $3,500 the grandfather told deputies via phone, according to the report. The SUV also had golf clubs, chairs, sunglasses, a wallet and other items worth about $1,000 inside.
