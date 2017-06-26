Port Royal owner awakens to find almost $4K worth of power tools missing

Almost $4,000 worth of power tools were stolen from a Magnolia Bluff Circle property near Port Royal overnight on Wednesday.
Several nail guns, saws and other power tools and cases were stolen from a locked trailer parked in a driveway, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The trailer was left behind but the stolen items were estimated to be worth about $3,860.
The victim said he was certain the trailer was locked at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday but came out to find the doors open and the lock gone around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the report. A concrete bird bath on the victim’s property was also knocked over.
