Sharwain Bobian Jr.
Sharwain Bobian Jr. Ridgeland Police Department
Sharwain Bobian Jr. Ridgeland Police Department

Beaufort News

June 26, 2017 1:34 PM

Police: Bluffton man at large after Ridgeland robbery, teen prostitution incident

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A Beaufort man and a Hilton Head Island 17-year-old girl were charged Sunday in Ridgeland after they were allegedly involved in a strong-arm robbery and prostitution scheme. Police say a Bluffton man also allegedly involved in the robbery remains at large.

According to a Ridgeland Police Department report, a robbery was reported around 2 a.m. at the Forest Motel on South Jacob Boulevard after two males entered a room rented by the Hilton Head Island teenager and struck a 20-year-old Bluffton man in the head before stealing his cellphone and money.

The victim ran to the Ridgeland Coin Laundry on the same street and called police.

Officers located the teenager inside a different room at the motel with Sharwain Lomant Bobian Jr., 21, of Beaufort, who was identified as one of the assailants, the report said.

Both Bobian and the teenager were arrested. The teen was charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor. Bobian was charged with strong-arm robbery.

Investigators believe the second assailant to be Tevin Raheem Rivers, 22, of Bluffton, who remains at large.

Bobian and the 17-year-old were taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans 0:34

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans
Watch timelapse of this Beaufort 10-year-old sailing in Lowcountry Regatta 0:29

Watch timelapse of this Beaufort 10-year-old sailing in Lowcountry Regatta
5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies 0:38

5 Beaufort locations that have been featured in blockbuster movies

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos