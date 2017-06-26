After wife’s 2015 fall at Burton Wells Park, couple sues Beaufort County

A Beaufort County couple is suing the county and its parks department after one of them fell on a park walkway in 2015.
In the lawsuit filed June 20 in Beaufort County court, Doris Allen says she suffered “serious bodily injury” when she tripped and fell on a sidewalk at Burton Wells Park on June 22, 2015. The county failed to maintain the sidewalk and no signs were posted to warn of the “unreasonably dangerous walkway,” the documents allege.
Allen says she suffered physically and emotionally because of the fall and incurred medical expenses, including hospital and therapy costs.
Her husband, William Allen, is also a plaintiff in the suit. He claims he lost “services, society and companionship” of his wife because of her injuries.
The couple is asking for a jury trial and for unspecified actual and punitive damages. The county has not yet filed a response.
“The county is going to investigate this matter and defend itself accordingly,” deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said Monday.
Beaufort County civil cases are first required to go to mediation.
