This teen was abducted from Burton in 1972. His remains were found near Whitehall Plantation. But who killed him?

More than 40 years have passed since 14-year-old Michael Steven Akey went missing near Burton.
The date was June 24, 1972 when Akey and two friends went hitchhiking and caught a ride with a man driving a early 1960s model Chevrolet. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, as the two friends were stealing watermelons from Trammell’s Market, near Joe Frazier Road and Godwin Road, the driver sped off with Akey still in the car.
Six years later, skeletal remains were found near Whitehall Plantation on Lady’s Island. After the remains were examined and determined to be Akey’s, he was interred at Beaufort National Cemetery. But the search for the driver remains to this day.
If you have any information regarding the cold case, contact Captain Bob Bromage at 843-255- 3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net. Additonally, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
