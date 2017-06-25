Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans

Do you recognize any of these five Beaufort locations that have been featured in big blockbuster movies? Movies like 'Forrest Gump', 'The Big Chill' and 'Forces of Nature' all came to Beaufort to film parts of their movies.
Billy Bagwell took this drone footage of residents playing tennis on No. 9 of Callawassie Island’s Dogwood Course. Ryan Watson, golf course superintendent, oversaw and completed the conversion in just over two hours.
Watch as the fairway of No. 9 of Callawassie Island’s Dogwood Course is converted into two grass tennis courts in just over two hours under the direction of Ryan Watson, Golf Course Superintendent to allow tennis enthusiasts to get the feel for play as Wimbledon Tournament nears.
The Horseless Carriage Club’s North Carolina chapter has been driving around Beaufort County this week in their pre-1927 cars. Their group Lowcountry cruises continue through Friday, where they might be seen in Old Town Bluffton around noon.
Beaufort dog owner Rebecca Bass talks about the moment when she realized that the photo of two of her dogs with actor Zac Efron was featured in the new Baywatch movie. Unfortunately one of the dogs did not live to see her cinematic debut.