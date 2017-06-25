Third missing Jasper County teen found scraped and bruised, hospitalized

Less than 24 hours after two of three missing Jasper County teenagers were located, the third, April Damron, was found Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
Damron, 16, of Ridgeland was found alive and was taken to a hospital for precautionary purposes, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Sunday afternoon, Damron used the telephone at the Best Western Point South in Yemassee to call her father, who then notified the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Chris Malphrus said.
She claimed to have run away from home on her own and stayed in the woods, sleeping under a tree without eating for nearly five days, according to Malphrus, but he didn’t believe that to be true.
“Based off my investigators opinion, she doesn’t look like somebody who has been outside in the elements for that long,” Malphrus said.
Damron was reported missing from her Ridgeland home Tuesday morning. It was reported on Thursday that Damron could be in the company of a Billy Wheeler, 31.
Her father, Grady Damron, believes she was with Wheeler during the time she went missing.
According to Grady, Damron had scrapes and bruises on her legs when he found her at the hotel. She told Grady she got the scrapes after falling from a tree, but Grady said he also doesn’t believe the story or that she spent the week in the woods.
“I really think that boy took her,” Grady said about Wheeler. But when he asked Damron if she was with him, she replied ‘no’, he said.
Grady has not been able to see his daughter since she was admitted into the hospital. After she is released from the hospital, she will be taken to the Juvenile Justice Department in Columbia, Malphrus said.
“It’s all very emotional,” Grady said. “But I got my daughter, I know she’s safe now, and I thank god for that.”
The other two missing Jasper County teenagers, Natalie Walker and Summer Jenkins, were found Saturday at a home where an armed and wanted individual, along with someone possibly connected to human trafficking, were also living, according to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus.
When asked how the girls ended up at the location, Malphrus said officers are still investigating. He said the girls are not cooperating with law enforcement.
This is a developing story. No further details are available at this time.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
