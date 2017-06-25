Beaufort woman says neighbor poured dirt on her car as revenge for marijuana complaint

A Beaufort woman believes a man in her apartment complex retaliated by pouring dirt on her car after she made a complaint about the smell of marijuana emanating from his residence, a report said.
On Friday, the woman recruited a neighbor to ask the man in the apartment below her to stop smoking marijuana, because the smell coming into her apartment had become an ongoing issue, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Then on Saturday morning, the woman discovered that someone had poured “a powdery dirt-like substance” on top of her car. She also found chewing gum inside her vehicle, which she presumed was tossed through an open window, the report said.
The woman believed the neighbor below her was responsible for the actions in response to having her neighbor confront the man about his marijuana smoking.
Upon arriving to the apartment complex, a deputy observed the dirt-like substance on the car and interviewed both the woman and the suspect.
The suspect told the deputy he never had marijuana in his residence and that he did not do anything to the woman’s car. While speaking to the suspect with the door open to his apartment, the deputy did not see or smell any evidence of marijuana.
