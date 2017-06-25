Hilton Head teen missing since March found in boyfriend’s home, family says

Payton Walker, the 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Hilton Head Island home in March, was found with her boyfriend, whom she was ordered not to see, according to her father, Rodney Walker.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Payton Walker was at a home in the Ridgeland area early Saturday and contacted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, which found Payton Walker unharmed just outside Ridgeland city limits at a home on Grays Highway.
The home where she was found belonged to her boyfriend, according to Rodney Walker.
Payton Walker had run away before and was under the supervision of a parole officer while completing a juvenile program at the time that she vanished. At her last court appearance, she was “ordered not to be around multiple people,” including her boyfriend, Rodney Walker said.
Payton Walker’s mother filed the initial missing persons report the day after her daughter disappeared, when she came home from work to find her gone. She tried to contact her daughter over Facebook but was unsuccessful, so she filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodney Walker said he had received multiple leads as to her whereabouts over the last few weeks, due to tips received by family and friends.
“This was a joint effort by family and friends, and I want to thank everyone involved, because this was very long process,” he said. “I feel truly blessed that my daughter is safe, and I cant tell you enough — as a parent with two daughters — how that makes me feel.”
Rodney Walker said he has not been able to speak with his daughter yet but that he was informed she was taken directly to the Juvenile Justice Department in Columbia.
“It’s obviously a relief knowing that she is safe and well, but I have very little details at this time,” he said. He is waiting on a call back from the area Solicitor’s Office.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said Saturday that Payton Walker was not connected to two missing Jasper County teens also found on Saturday.
