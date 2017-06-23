A water rescue boat sits ready for use at the Broad River boat landing during an S.C. DNR search operation for a missing boater.
Beaufort News

June 23, 2017 1:24 PM

How an oyster bed grabbed a boater for an overnight stay off Lemon Island

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

A boater who was reported missing overnight after launching from the Lemon Island boat ramp late Thursday was rescued early Friday morning, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The man, whom DNR did not identify, was discovered by three Hardeeville Marine Rescue members at about 4:45 a.m. Friday stuck in Hazzard Creek near Chelsea Plantation.

“We heard someone yell and saw his flashlight,” said Chris Keiffer, one of the marine rescue members. “We gave him a ride back to the boat landing because his boat was stuck on an oyster rake.”

The three squadron members arrived at the boat ramp at about 11 p.m. Thursday to go gigging.

The man’s wife had told squadron members he went out in a 16-foot boat earlier in the evening and was due back at 11 p.m., according to Keiffer. About 1:30 a.m., she called 911 to report the overdue boater.

The man was unharmed and in good condition when he was found a few hours later, according to DNR.

“This is a great example of the value in filing a simple float plan with someone whenever you go out on the water,” DNR spokesman David Lucas wrote in an email. “Because this individual let someone know to expect him back by 11 p.m. and that did not happen, a search was triggered more quickly than might have otherwise been the case, and he was located fairly quickly and in safe condition,” Lucas wrote.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

