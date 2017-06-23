The proposed Whitehall development on Lady’s Island: No specific plans, many questions

Lady’s Island residents who hoped to see the future of Whitehall instead got a crash course in the history of the property and the development process on Thursday.
The Sea Island Corridor Coalition hosted a presentation for about 75 area residents at Carteret United Methodist Church and invited a representative from the Coastal Conservation League and city of Beaufort. The meeting was billed as a chance to learn more about the vacant 19-acre property just across the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge from downtown Beaufort.
Organizers had also hoped the property’s latest potential developer would attend and share plans for the site. Instead, they received a crisp letter from Kirk Demetrops, president of Atlanta-based MidCity Real Estate Partners.
Demetrops apologized for missing the meeting and promised a meeting in-person soon. The developers hope to create a detailed concept by early August, he said.
“We envision a best-in-class, cohesive plan,” Demetrops wrote. “We believe there is significant demand for high quality residential and boutique commercial/office along Sea Island Parkway. Other uses are being considered.”
Demetrops and Beaufort planning director Libby Anderson said the developers have talked with the city about donating a portion of the waterfront property for public access.
The city’s longterm concept for the property includes a public waterfront park and a walkable, urban development to serve as an extension of downtown. Anderson noted the master plan wasn’t a set of requirements, only guidelines for what planners hope the area could become.
The property has been held by numerous developers in recent years. Whitehall Park, which included developers Dick Stewart and Steve Tully, most recently proposed 76 home sites for the property and a public park.
Developers Aslan Whitehall LLC in 2006 had proposed a mix of townhomes, single-family houses, more than 100 condominiums, 38,000 square feet of commercial space and two, 24-room inns, Anderson told the church crowd.
“We can see Whitehall has been a challenge over the years,” she said. “People have really good ideas, but it’s never really gotten off the ground.”
Chuck Newton, who helped organize the grassroots Sea Island Corridor Coalition in response to development issues, led the discussion Thursday and implored the public to remain involved as Whitehall moves forward.
Kate Schaefer of the Coastal Conservation League began by showing how Whitehall would be affected by varying degrees of sea level rise. She said it was important the trees and open spaces are preserved in any forthcoming plans.
Residents asked questions about the development approval process and the parameters of an eventual traffic study. They asked how the development might affect Meridian Road and how much the developer will be responsible for necessary road improvements.
The answers will be few until more is known about what is coming on the site. Newton encouraged residents to remain involved.
“That’s the only way you’re going to make your voice heard,” he said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
