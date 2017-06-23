These Lowcountry women are playing tennis on a golf course fairway. This time lapse shows the 2-hour conversion.

Watch as the fairway of No. 9 of Callawassie Island’s Dogwood Course is converted into two grass tennis courts in just over two hours under the direction of Ryan Watson, Golf Course Superintendent to allow tennis enthusiasts to get the feel for play as Wimbledon Tournament nears.
Drew Martin Staff video

