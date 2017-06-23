Spreading Dannie’s gospel: Team to race in founding member’s honor at DragonBoat Beaufort race

Dannie Manning wasn’t the strongest paddler on her team, but that never stopped her from participating in the sport that meant so much to her and to cancer survivors across the country.
Manning, who spent many years battling breast cancer, was a founding member of Dragon Boat Charleston — one of the first all-cancer-survivor dragon boat teams in the nation.
In April, Manning lost her fight with cancer and passed away at age 71.
On Saturday at DragonBoat Beaufort’s annual race, Manning’s team will race under the name “DBC Dannie’s Dragons,” in her honor.
“The flip side of having a program that celebrates cancer survivors is that we lose people, and it’s heartbreaking because you watch their fight and you know their strength, and it certainly puts the world in perspective,” said Sterling Hannah, one of the co-founders of Dragon Boat Charleston. “So to be able to race in memory of someone who has meant so much to us is just a wonderful privilege.”
Dragon boat racing started in China. The boats traditionally feature decorative dragon heads at the bow. Dragon boat racing then caught on in America as a cancer survivor therapy.
A team consists of 20 paddlers, a coach and a colorfully costumed drummer setting the rowing pace.
Although the state’s first team formed in Charleston, dragon boat racing has spread all across the state, including to Beaufort.
DragonBoat Beaufort was launched in 2012 after audience members at the Beaufort Film Festival watched the film “Awaken the Dragon.” The documentary, which followed Dragon Boat Charleston cancer survivors and their path to wellness through the sport, won Best Documentary and Audience Choice awards — and starred none other than Manning herself.
Seeing the sport take off and spread to other communities made Manning proud to be a part of the dragon boat movement, according to friends and family.
“Manning was there since the very first day, so she felt a maternal love for DragonBoat Beaufort and all their goals and fundraising,” Sterling said.
Mannings’ favorite and last competition was the 2016 DragonBoat Beaufort’s annual race, with her daughter and grandson cheering loudly at the waters’ edge.
The week before last year’s race, Dannie was extremely ill and her team was unsure that letting her race was a good idea. But knowing how much the race meant to her, they helped Dannie every step of the way and cheered her along as she conquered her last race with paddle in hand.
“Her cancer outreach work was a huge part of her life,” said Manning’s daughter, Layla, who lives in Beaufort. “So to watch her last race and the camaraderie from her teammates, it was so special.”
According to teammates, Manning was famous for adopting people and taking them under her wing — on and off the boat.
The team racing on Saturday are cancer survivors who are new to the program.
“That just spreads the gospel Dannie lived by — hoping to enrich the lives of as many other cancer survivors as possible,” Sterling said.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
If you go
Dragonboat Beaufort is hosting the annual DragonBoat Race Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort. The boat races will consist of 23 teams. Nearly $53,000 has been raised so far for local cancer patients.
