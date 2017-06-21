Beaufort News

June 21, 2017 1:09 PM

Ridgeland man charged with soliciting a minor for sex

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A Ridgeland man has been arrested in Jasper County and charged with soliciting a minor and distributing obscene material to a minor after he allegedly sent nude images to a minor and solicited the victim over social media for sex.

According to a S.C. Attorney General’s Office news release, David Miguel Median, 39, was arrested on Friday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Each of the two felony charges against him are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

