Video excerpts: Chairwoman's resignation letter to Beaufort school board members brings attention to Superintendent Moss' upcoming evaluation

Beaufort County School Board member and secretary Geri Kenton reads letter from chairwoman and board member Patricia Felton-Montgomery on Wednesday noting that she has resigned from her four-year term, citing medical reasons for her departure.
Beaufort County Channel
Crime & Public Safety

Kayla Marie Briggs, 22, was caught on the security cameras at the Circle K convenience store on Ribaut Road in Port Royal stealing lottery tickets in March 2017 (copy this URL into your browser address bar for the story: http://bit.ly/2rRM25aj). Police reviewed around 96 hours of footage, where Briggs was seen scratching off and scanning the tickets, stuffing cash into her shirt, underneath her bra strap and near the register, and throwing away losing tickets. In the end, Briggs stole more than $1500 worth of lottery tickets and $957 in cash, Port Royal Police say. Briggs turned herself in on June 2, 2017. She has been charged with three counts of lottery fraud and three counts of breach of trust. This video only contains a small portion of the three days' worth of footage, and has been sped up.

Beaufort News

Nine candles were lit by leaders of local churches during a vigil for the Emanuel 9 hosted by the Unified Interfaith Community Coalition of Beaufort on Friday at the new Grace Chapel AME Church on Lady's Island.

Beaufort News

At the One Blood blood drive held as part of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce's Coffee With Colleagues networking event on Friday at Kalon & Company, boutique owner Amanda Patel recalls a medical emergency she experienced that required numerous transfusions to illustrate the importance of donating blood.