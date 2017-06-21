Theodore “Teddy” Frazier
June 21, 2017 12:05 PM

Shell Point teen found after being missing overnight

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

The 14-year-old boy who went missing from a Shell Point home Tuesday night was found safe Wednesday morning.

Theodore “Teddy” Frazier returned home after being considered “missing and endangered” overnight, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage.

Deputies established a perimeter around the home in the afternoon before entering to search for him, according to Sheriff’s Office news releases Tuesday afternoon and evening. The boy was no longer inside when deputies went into the home.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

