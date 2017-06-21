An unmarked Beaufort police sedan is parked Tuesday morning at the site off Calhoun Street where the body of Sergio McGowan was found on Saturday, June 17.
Beaufort News

June 21, 2017 10:23 AM

'Just threw him down like he was trash': Mom says dead Lady's Island man in argument, shot

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

A Lady’s Island man whose body was found in a Beaufort pond last week had been in an argument that went bad, his mother told Savannah television station WTOC.

The body of Sergio McGowan, 27, was found in a pond off of Calhoun Street on Saturday night. He had been missing since June 13.

McGowan’s mother, Lisa Green, told WTOC her son had been in an argument with “so-called friends” and that she received a phone call he had been shot and was missing.

“He didn’t deserve to be thrown down here in the water like that. That's not right,” she told the news station. “You can’t go around doing that to people. People’s not trash. You just threw him down like he was trash.”

McGowan is survived by a fiancee and 10-year-old son, his family said.

Results of an autopsy are pending.

Beaufort Police declined to comment on its investigation Tuesday beyond an initial news release.

