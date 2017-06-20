Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

June 20, 2017 5:42 PM

Juvenile barricaded inside Shell Point home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A juvenile barricaded himself or herself inside a Shell Point home Tuesday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Law enforcement has established a perimeter around home, and nearby residents should expect increased law enforcement presence until the situation is resolved, according to the release. It is believed that there is no threat to the public at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

It's a southern tradition - but do you know how to tie a bow tie?

It's a southern tradition - but do you know how to tie a bow tie? 0:43

It's a southern tradition - but do you know how to tie a bow tie?
Boundary Street structures await the wrecking ball 0:57

Boundary Street structures await the wrecking ball
Watch as this Port Royal gas station clerk allegedly steals more than $1,500 in SC lottery tickets 1:13

Watch as this Port Royal gas station clerk allegedly steals more than $1,500 in SC lottery tickets

View More Video