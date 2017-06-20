Juvenile barricaded inside Shell Point home

A juvenile barricaded himself or herself inside a Shell Point home Tuesday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Law enforcement has established a perimeter around home, and nearby residents should expect increased law enforcement presence until the situation is resolved, according to the release. It is believed that there is no threat to the public at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
