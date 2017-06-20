Stock image
Beaufort News

June 20, 2017 4:28 PM

Stolen car shows up around the corner on Lady’s Island and it was still running

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A Lady’s Island car was stolen from its owners’ driveway in the Nickle’s Place neighborhood and found abandoned and running on a nearby street shortly after.

The Volkswagon Jetta was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday when one of owners went to start it, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The husband said it’s possible he forgot to lock the car when he got home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He told deputies he had a spare key hidden inside the car.

A neighbor later told the owners he had just seen a car that looked like theirs driving around the neighborhood, according to the report. A Sheriff’s Office deputy found the car still running, abandoned in the middle of the street in the same neighborhood. The only thing missing was an iPod, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

