Now you see it, now you don't: Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market demolished in minutes

Kayla Marie Briggs, 22, was caught on the security cameras at the Circle K convenience store on Ribaut Road in Port Royal stealing lottery tickets in March 2017 (copy this URL into your browser address bar for the story: http://bit.ly/2rRM25aj). Police reviewed around 96 hours of footage, where Briggs was seen scratching off and scanning the tickets, stuffing cash into her shirt, underneath her bra strap and near the register, and throwing away losing tickets. In the end, Briggs stole more than $1500 worth of lottery tickets and $957 in cash, Port Royal Police say. Briggs turned herself in on June 2, 2017. She has been charged with three counts of lottery fraud and three counts of breach of trust. This video only contains a small portion of the three days' worth of footage, and has been sped up.