These Hilton Head friends filmed this movie in Ridgeland — you can watch it for FREE

Two Hilton Head Island friends are about to release a locally filmed movie — one that’s made the rounds at a few film festivals — and they’re about to share it with you, for free.
Jean-Luc McMurtry and Taylor MacDonald teamed up to write and create “Ridegland,” a short film that explores, among other things, friendship.
McMurtry, who attended Hilton Head Christian Academy through eighth grade and graduated in 2012 from Hilton Head High School, plays “Keith” in the movie. Keith, a native of Ridgeland — half of the movie was filmed there, the other in Michigan — wants to escape his hometown. He shares his feelings with friend “Rae,” played by Tyler Chase.
The scene — two friends hanging out in a back yard — is one all of us can relate to, McMurtry said: it’s a moment when friends realize they’re different, and that their differences might affect their friendship.
MacDonald directed the 15-minute short movie. He and McMurtry, childhood friends, wrote the script together.
“This film is about the desire for gratification,” McMurtry said Monday evening. “It asks the question, ‘How far would you go to get what you really want?’ ... One friend wants more than a small town. The other is comfortable there, and sees his future in that town. How do they choose to deal with their differences and what happens to their relationship as a result of these choices?”
MacDonald, a 2012 Hilton Head Christian Academy alum, went on to study at Savannah College of Art and Design, graduating last fall. McMurtry moved north and finished at New York University last spring.
“The film, originally, I was hoping to do for a school project at SCAD,” MacDonald said. “But the teacher ended up not letting me do it because the length was too long. But I was so passionate about the idea I wanted to make it anyways, and that’s when it became a side passion project.”
It was a self-funded project, he said, a film about friendship that was built by friends, drew from their own experiences and is rooted with a strong sense of place.
“Ridgeland” was an official 2016 selection at the Los Angeles CineFest, the Macon (Ga.) Film Festival and Et Cultura (St. Petersburg, Fla.).
The movie will available online Friday, June 23, on MacDonald’s Vimeo account, at www.vimeo.com/taylormacdonald.
