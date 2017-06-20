Missing man found in Beaufort pond

A man reported missing in Beaufort last week was found dead in a Pigeon Point pond Saturday night, Beaufort police said Tuesday.
Sergio McGowan, 27, was reported missing on June 13 from the area of Beaufort General Store on Boundary Street. The pond where he was found around 7:30 p.m. Saturday is on the 1300 block of Calhoun Street, a police department news release said.
Autopsy results from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston are pending. Police are investigating the circumstances of McGowan’s death.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able declined to comment when asked what led police to the discovery of McGowan, if there was a preliminary cause of death and why police waited until Tuesday morning to announce McGowan was no longer missing.
“No dumping” signs frame the large, overgrown site on Calhoun Street. The lot between Harrington and Rodgers streets is a block off Boundary Street in the area where McGowan was last seen.
Two Beaufort police investigators walked the site Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Beaufort Police Investigator Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 or the tip line at 843-322-7938.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments