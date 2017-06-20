Hunting Island State Park reopens on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Matthew made landfall in October. The reopening was set for Memorial Day weekend, but severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall tore through the Lowcountry, causing another week's delay. Here's what you'll see as you make your way into the state park, and what the view looks like from the top of the lighthouse. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Beaufort News

June 20, 2017 8:48 AM

Hey photographers, what does summer in the Lowcountry mean to you? Show us and you can win

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Attention Lowcountry residents and tourists alike: Get out those cameras and show us what summer means to you!

The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette want to see your best photos of summer in the Lowcountry. And the types of photos are entirely up to you. It can be beaches, the ocean, sunsets or sunrises, Lowcountry critters or plants, your kids, grandkids or even a game of golf.

The photos will be posted in a photo album on our Facebook page. Submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, July 5. From July 6-20, voting will take place on the album, with the photo with the most ‘likes’ winning a prize package.

Read More

To submit: Email Engagement Editor Graham Cawthon at gcawthon@islandpacket.com. Please include your name, the names of those pictured and where the photo was taken.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon

