Hey photographers, what does summer in the Lowcountry mean to you? Show us and you can win

Attention Lowcountry residents and tourists alike: Get out those cameras and show us what summer means to you!

The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette want to see your best photos of summer in the Lowcountry. And the types of photos are entirely up to you. It can be beaches, the ocean, sunsets or sunrises, Lowcountry critters or plants, your kids, grandkids or even a game of golf.

The photos will be posted in a photo album on our Facebook page. Submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, July 5. From July 6-20, voting will take place on the album, with the photo with the most ‘likes’ winning a prize package.

To submit: Email Engagement Editor Graham Cawthon at gcawthon@islandpacket.com. Please include your name, the names of those pictured and where the photo was taken.