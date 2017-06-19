Almost $20K in jewelry and over 700 pills stolen from Lady’s Island home

A daytime burglary on Sams Point Road on Lady’s Island left almost $20,000 worth of jewelry, cash and other items missing, not including several hundred prescription pills.
The home was burglarized between about 6:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Several thousand dollars worth of gold, diamond and pearl jewelry was stolen along with a laptop, a pistol and about $1,700 in cash. Over 700 prescription pills and over 70 medication patches were also reported missing from the home.
A back door to the home was unlocked when one of the residents returned home in the afternoon, but deputies were unable to determine if the door had been left unlocked accidentally or if it had been forced open, according to the report.
Deputies collected fingerprints and DNA from the home to be submitted into evidence, according to the report.
