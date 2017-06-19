No means no! Police charge Beaufort man after he allegedly offered woman $25k for sex

A Beaufort man has been charged with prostitution and second-degree harassment after he allegedly offered a woman $25,000 for sex on multiple occasions via phone calls and texts.
The victim reported the alleged harassment on June 7 and said the man had been contacting her days earlier through voicemail and text messages, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
The woman said she had received several calls and texts with “inappropriate content” from the man, including a time sensitive offer to pay her $25,000 for sex.
On June 1, the woman said she texted the man to stop contacting her. But it did not stop him, the report said. Upon seeing the texts, an officer contacted the man. When the officer told the man why he was calling, the man refused to speak on the phone. The officer then told the man that if he contacted the woman again, he would be charged with harassment, the report said.
On June 13, the woman reported that she had been contacted by the man again the day before via text messages and phone calls. An officer was able to listen to a voicemail where the man offered the woman money for sexual acts, the report said.
At this point, the officer obtained arrest warrants for second-degree harassment and prostitution - both misdemeanor charges in South Carolina.
The warrants were served at the man’s address on Friday and he was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. According to jail records, the man was released on Saturday after he posted bail.
