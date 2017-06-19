Will Beaufort County schools change their start time (again)? Here’s when we might find out.

Parents planning to speak for or against a change in school start times at Tuesday night’s school board meeting should mark a different date on their calendars.
It appeared the Beaufort County Board of Education would consider the issue at its June 20 meeting, as indicated by a May 31 email from board chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery.
But the committee overseeing the issue will not meet until June 27, meaning the full board won’t consider the topic until its July 11 meeting, Student Services committee chairwoman Evva Anderson said Monday.
The majority of board members favor keeping secondary schools’ start time at 8:45 and moving the start time for elementary schools’ to be slightly later than 7:45 a.m.
How to implement that change for next school year will come in the form of a recommendation from Superintendent Jeff Moss and his staff at the Student Services committee meeting, which is scheduled for June 27.
Recommendations coming out of that committee are then voted on by the full board at the next board meeting, which is slated for July 11.
The topic does not appear on a draft of Tuesday night’s agenda. However, it’s important to note the public can still comment on the issue of school start times during Tuesday night’s meeting, but the board itself will not vote on the issue then.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
School start times will be discussed at:
▪ Student Services committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. at Okatie Elementary on June 27, 53 Cherry Point Road
▪ Beaufort County Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m. at Beaufort County Council Chambers on July 11, 100 Ribaut Road in Beaufort
Comments