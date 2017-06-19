A pedestrian was killed in a Yemassee hit-and-run. Police need your help to find the driver.

S.C. Highway Patrol investigators are continuing to search for the driver involved in a fatal Thursday night hit and run reported near Yemassee.
Travis Lloyd, 38, of Sheldon, was killed when he was struck around 10:20 p.m. while walking in the road on U.S. 17 near Trask Parkway, according to information from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.
As of Monday morning, the exact vehicle make or model remained unknown, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern.
However, investigators believe Lloyd was struck by a full size pickup truck that was likely dark in color. The vehicle could also have damage to the undercarriage, according to a Highway Patrol release.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.
Anonymous tips may be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
