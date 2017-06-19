See ya! These Boundary Street buildings will be gone by the end of the week

Beaufort drivers might notice more activity than usual on Boundary Street this week.
Three buildings on the south side of the road are scheduled to be torn down between Monday and Friday. The former Sea Eagle Market building, Huddle House and old fire shed will be demolished as part of a plan to create green space and open views of the marsh.
The city doesn’t yet have specific times for the work. Once the buildings are demolished, the sites will be landscaped as a passive park, a city news release said.
The overall Boundary Street project will costs $33-million.
The work isn’t expeced to affect traffic.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
