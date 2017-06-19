A building of a former Huddle House on Boundary Street will be torn down between Monday, June 19, 2017 and Friday, June 23, 2017.
A building of a former Huddle House on Boundary Street will be torn down between Monday, June 19, 2017 and Friday, June 23, 2017. File photo Staff
A building of a former Huddle House on Boundary Street will be torn down between Monday, June 19, 2017 and Friday, June 23, 2017. File photo Staff

Beaufort News

June 19, 2017 8:42 AM

See ya! These Boundary Street buildings will be gone by the end of the week

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort drivers might notice more activity than usual on Boundary Street this week.

Three buildings on the south side of the road are scheduled to be torn down between Monday and Friday. The former Sea Eagle Market building, Huddle House and old fire shed will be demolished as part of a plan to create green space and open views of the marsh.

The city doesn’t yet have specific times for the work. Once the buildings are demolished, the sites will be landscaped as a passive park, a city news release said.

The overall Boundary Street project will costs $33-million.

The work isn’t expeced to affect traffic.

This story will be updated.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

9 candles for the Emanuel 9

9 candles for the Emanuel 9 0:41

9 candles for the Emanuel 9
It's a southern tradition - but do you know how to tie a bow tie? 0:43

It's a southern tradition - but do you know how to tie a bow tie?
Watch Beaufort's CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter 0:33

Watch Beaufort's CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter

View More Video